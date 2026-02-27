Bright Side Stories: How A Teacher Without Arms Became Jharkhand's Maths Inspiration

In a powerful story from West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, Gulshan Lohar has become a respected mathematics teacher despite being born without both arms. He teaches at Baranga High School and is widely known as 'Guruji' among students and villagers. His journey shows how determination and support from family and community can change a life.

Learning to write with his feet

Gulshan was born without hands. As a child, his mother patiently taught him to write using his feet. What began as a necessity slowly became his greatest strength. He completed his schooling and higher education by writing with his feet, often travelling long distances from his village for studies. Despite hardships, he consistently performed well in class.

When his family could not afford education expenses, he sought help from Shibu Soren. The assistance helped him continue his studies. He later completed both B.Ed and M.Ed degrees through dedication and daily travel.

Becoming a teacher against all odds

In 2011, with support from the Steel Authority of India Limited, Gulshan was appointed as a contractual teacher. Today, he teaches mathematics at Baranga High School, writing on the blackboard with his feet. His classes are known for discipline and clarity, and students admire his patience and courage.

He earns about ₹139 per class, which totals roughly ₹13,000 to ₹14,000 per month. Despite the modest income, he continues teaching with full commitment. He is currently seeking a permanent teaching position to secure the future of his family.

Family support and simple life

Gulshan lives with his wife Anjali and their young daughter. The couple married for love and support each other in daily life. Anjali helps him manage routine tasks, while he remains focused on teaching village children. Their life is simple but full of dignity and purpose.

Students lovingly call him“Gulshan Sir”. Watching him write with his feet and solve mathematics problems inspires them to value hard work and education. For villagers, he is not just a teacher but a symbol of resilience.

Gulshan Lohar's story shows that physical limitations cannot stop a determined mind. His life continues to inspire many across Jharkhand and beyond.