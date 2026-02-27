Court Acquits Arvind Kejriwal And Manish Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case

In a major relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the 2022 Delhi Excise Policy case. Celebration visuals emerged from the Aam Aadmi Party office as leader Priyanka Kakkar reacted to the verdict.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.