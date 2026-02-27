Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court Acquits Arvind Kejriwal And Manish Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case


2026-02-27 09:00:46
(MENAFN: AsiaNet News)

In a major relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the 2022 Delhi Excise Policy case. Celebration visuals emerged from the Aam Aadmi Party office as leader Priyanka Kakkar reacted to the verdict.

AsiaNet News

