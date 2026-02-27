Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Relief In Excise Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal turned emotional after the Rouse Avenue Court discharged him in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Visuals showed Kejriwal breaking down while addressing supporters, calling it a difficult phase. Party workers gathered outside, celebrating the verdict and expressing solidarity.

