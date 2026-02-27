Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Relief In Excise Policy Case


2026-02-27 09:00:46
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal turned emotional after the Rouse Avenue Court discharged him in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Visuals showed Kejriwal breaking down while addressing supporters, calling it a difficult phase. Party workers gathered outside, celebrating the verdict and expressing solidarity.

