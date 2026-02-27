Six-Member Gang From J&K BUSTED In Delhi, ₹1.5 Million Cash And Iphones Recovered

Delhi Police's North District busted a six-member gang from Jammu and Kashmir in a major crackdown. ₹1.5 million in cash and iPhones worth ₹3 million were recovered during the operation. DCP North Delhi Raja Banthia briefed the media, sharing details of the arrests and recovery.

