J&K Set To Shine As Year-Round Global Tourism Destination: CM Omar Abdullah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah has asserted that J&K is poised to emerge as a year-round global tourism destination, backed by renewed confidence, expanded infrastructure and diversified tourism offerings.

He was addressing a grand promotional event held in New Delhi on Thursday evening, which was graced by Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with diplomats, travel trade representatives and key stakeholders from the hospitality sector.

Highlighting J&K's spiritual richness, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cultural heritage, the Chief Minister said J&K embraces visitors from across India and around the world. He emphasised that the government is actively working to broaden the tourism canvas beyond traditional destinations.

CM Omar Abdullah announced the development of new tourism circuits and the identification of nine emerging destinations aimed at offering fresh experiences to travellers.

Reflecting on recent challenges, the Chief Minister said the government has drawn important lessons from past experiences.

“Have lessons been learned from what happened last year? The fact that it took us so long to open many of our closed destinations is indicative of the lessons we have learned,” he remarked, adding that the focus now is firmly on the future and on building a more resilient and responsive tourism ecosystem.

The event was organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Forum under the leadership of noted hotelier Mushtaq Chaya.

Honorary Secretary General of the Forum, Wahid Malik, described the gathering as a historic moment in positioning J&K as a safe and vibrant all-season tourism hotspot.

Mushtaq Chaya termed the present phase as one of“unprecedented progress and development,” assuring visitors of world-class hospitality and improved facilities across J&K.

The event witnessed the presence of Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; MLAs Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, Tanvir Sadiq and Altaf Ahmad Wani; Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta; ambassadors from several countries; travel association leaders; senior government officials; and prominent tourism stakeholders, making it a landmark occasion in the promotion of J&K tourism.