Fullpac, Inc. Issues Spring 2026 Chairman's Letter

FullPAC Stockholders,

With the 2026 Midterm Elections quickly approaching and early voting in several state primaries already underway, FullPAC, Inc. would like to provide an update on our strategic execution and the upcoming milestones that we believe will continue to drive our business forward.

FullPAC is a technology infrastructure provider specializing in compliant high-volume communications that power modern civic and stakeholder outreach across the United States. Our clients include elected officials, candidates, PACs, ballot initiatives, advocacy groups, associations, nonprofits, and public companies conducting stockholder communications.

Trusted by more than 5,000 clients nationwide, our platform enables organizations to communicate at scale while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency. As a strictly non-partisan platform, we focus on delivering reliable infrastructure and measurable engagement outcomes while helping clients maximize the impact of every outreach dollar.

Capitalizing on Record Political Spending

Since Citizens United was decided in 2010, political campaign spending has surged ever higher, and the industry is experiencing unprecedented financial momentum. According to AdImpact, the 2026 cycle's projected $10.8 billion advertising price tag makes it the most expensive non-presidential election cycle in history, marking a more than 20% increase over the previously record-setting 2022 midterms.

Furthermore, the continually evolving political environment sustains elevated campaign activity and spending across election cycles. We believe FullPAC is well positioned to serve this growing market as campaign investment builds ahead of a wide-open 2028 Presidential election.

Strategic Ecosystem Expansion through AI and Lifecycle Services

Over the past six months, we have executed key acquisitions to expand our service offerings, capture a larger share of campaign spend, and strengthen recurring high-margin revenue while sustaining relationships with clients throughout their tenure of public service.

Beyond Politics: Corporate Proxy Experts

Our robust and compliant platform extends beyond the political arena. FullPAC is regularly utilized by Nasdaq and NYSE-listed corporate issuers to manage proxy communications with stockholders. In December 2025, FullPAC was engaged to assist a widely held ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100 obtain quorum for their special stockholder meeting within a highly compressed timeframe, demonstrating the versatility and scale of our infrastructure.

FullPAC: Common-Only Cap Structure

FullPAC's capitalization structure is designed to minimize complexity and prioritize stockholder value. We currently operate with a single class of common stock and have no preferred shares, convertible notes, or other equity-linked instruments outstanding. Furthermore, the vast majority of FullPAC employees, advisors, and directors have personally invested in the Company, deeply aligning their interests with our broader stockholder base.

Reg A+ Offering Aims to Satisfy Nasdaq Listing Requirements

We believe FullPAC is positioned to become the premier public-market pure play on America's growing political campaign industry. "GOTV," or Get Out The Vote, is a well-recognized and enduring concept in modern campaigning, appearing across campaign plans, consultant strategies, and political technology platforms nationwide. FullPAC's platform is built to power these efforts end to end, and we believe the GOTV identity reflects our position at the center of modern voter outreach.

We have reserved the ticker symbol "GOTV" and submitted an application to list our common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. This listing remains subject to Nasdaq's approval and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements, including achieving a minimum of $15,000,000 in market value of unrestricted securities, which we currently intend to satisfy through the gross proceeds of our ongoing Reg A+ Offering.

Our team is aggressively executing on all fronts, utilizing AI to automate workflows, accelerate growth, and minimize costs. We have deep industry relationships, institutional knowledge, and scalable operational infrastructure necessary to execute our strategic vision as we begin our 30-month sprint to the 2028 Presidential Elections.

We greatly appreciate your continued support as FullPAC stockholders, and I look forward to reporting back on our progress.

Kindly,

Travis Trawick

Founder, Chairman & CEO

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary, RoboCent, Inc., is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Ventures and Stripe Capital, the Company's platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections.

Voting is the foundation of democracy. For those who believe in the American Dream, GOTV represents an opportunity to invest in the infrastructure that powers it.

Learn more and buy GOTV shares online at:

FullPAC provides nonpartisan political technology infrastructure and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party.

