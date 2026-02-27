Naidu A Habitual Deceiver, Using Hindutva For Politics: YSRCP

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu of being a habitual deceiver with a long history of changing his stance to suit his personal and political interests. The opposition party stated that he has been using Hindutva and the name of Lord Venkateswara to level false allegations against political adversaries.

History of Political Opportunism

Speaking to the media here, YSR Congress Party general secretary N Lakshmi Parvathi said Chandrababu Naidu dragged the name of God into controversy to cover up his own failures. She said, "He once declared himself an atheist and has repeatedly aligned with and distanced himself from the BJP for political convenience." She urged the national party to see through his political opportunism.

Parvathi recalled that Naidu had joined hands with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, later took a U-turn, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Godhra incident, severed ties, and then aligned again - "all purely for political power".

Accusations of Deception for Power and Wealth

According to her, the Andhra Pradesh CM's repeated political shifts were aimed at gaining power, amassing wealth, and eventually handing over control to his son, who, she alleged, dismantled the education system carefully nurtured by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Parvathi said, "Chandrababu's political career is marked by deception and undue glorification by friendly media." She alleged that similar tactics were used against NTR and herself, and are now being used to portray YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a negative light.

Diversionary Tactics Alleged

"These attacks intensified after Chandrababu's statements on the Tirupati laddu issue were proven wrong," she added. She further alleged that when his family's business links with firms that supplied ghee were exposed, he diverted attention by questioning the religious practices of former TTD Chairmen and their families, calling it highly inappropriate.

"The propaganda stems from his inability to face YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's growing popularity," she added. Lakshmi Parvathi warned that the time is fast approaching for Chandrababu to answer for his alleged lies, deception, and relentless pursuit of power and wealth. She questioned how an ordinary individual with limited resources could accumulate such wealth without taking the wrong path. (ANI)

