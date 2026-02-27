MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Silver Giant Property near Radium Hot Springs BC

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the " Company " or " TICO ") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Silver Giant Property (the " Silver Giant Property" or the " Project ") located approximately 55km southeast of Golden BC and approximately 5km southwest of Hwy 95. The road accessible property borders Voyageur Industrial Minerals Ltd.'s Jubilee Barite Project and consists of a single claim covering 129 hectares. A further 4 claims covering 550 hectares is in application stage with BC Mineral Titles. The tenure contains historic workings of the Silver Giant mine and tailings from the historic operation.

John Eren, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The acquisition of the Silver Giant Property represents a strategic step forward in executing our mandate to acquire and advance high-potential critical mineral assets. Silver Giant hosts a legacy of meaningful production and is situated within a structurally significant geological setting, providing a strong foundation for systematic modern exploration. We look forward to driving advancement at the Silver Giant Property in 2026."

Historical Significance

The Silver Giant surface and underground mine operated between 1947 to 1957 and according to BC Minfile records, produced lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The tailings were reprocessed for Barite from 1959 to 1983. Mineralized zones consisted of limestone hosted barite and sulphide replacement within the Jubilee formation. A total of 840,000 tonnes of total ore was mined. (BC Minfile 082KNE018). Total metal production amounts from this time period are detailed below and are sourced from the 2022 Dunn 43-101 Report on the neighboring Jubilee Barite Project:

The Silver Giant Mine produced 640,992 ounces of antimony, 275,184 ounces of cadmium, 7,772,096 ounces of copper, 8 ounces of gold, 1,037,989,248 ounces of lead, 622,421 ounces of silver, and 113,932,000 ounces of zinc.

Silver Giant is classified as a replacement style Mississippi type Pb-Zn to sedimentary exhalative Ag-Pb-Zn type deposit and mineralization occurs at the syncline contact between the Jubilee and Mckay formations.

The Company plans to continue gathering historic data and will form an effective work plan for 2026. The mine is believed to be exhausted, however potential at depth and along strike of known workings will be an exploration target going forward.

Transaction Details

To read details of the earn-in option agreement, see TICO's news release dated February 3, 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a Technical Advisor to TICO, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to TICO have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

John Eren

CEO and Director

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Disclaimers

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Talent Infinity, future growth potential for TICO and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TICO's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

