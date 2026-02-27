Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Holds Talks With Fico

2026-02-27 08:03:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President on Telegram.

“The President is currently speaking with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The President has invited him to Ukraine to discuss all relevant issues,” the statement said.

Read also: Slovakia halts emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine – Fico

As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the suspension of emergency electricity supplie to Ukraine from February 23. Earlier, Slovakia announced the suspension of diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine due to interruptions in Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

Photo: Office of the President

UkrinForm

