MFA Reacts To Parade In Pyongyang With Participation Of“Kursk Veterans” Fighting Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in his post on the social network X Ukrinform reports.

“They may appear proud, yet there is nothing to be proud of. What is missing from this propaganda charade are at least 6,000 North Korean soldiers who did not march in Pyongyang that day. They croaked in an illegal war of aggression eight thousand kilometers away, which they had nothing to do with,” he stated.

According to Tykhyi, the whole world needs to realize that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un“does not supply this cannon fodder for free”; instead, he receives concrete and dangerous support from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes this should concern every country in the Indo-Pacific region and confirms Ukraine's readiness to work closely with other countries to combat common security threats arising from the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that North Korean soldiers in the Russian-Ukrainian war are gaining experience in modern warfare, which they will then be able to use when they return home.

Ten thousand North Korean soldiers currently stationed in Russia, Zelensky says

On Wednesday, North Korean special forces and sappers who fought in Russia's Kursk region marched with the Russian flag through Pyongyang during a military parade as part of the party congress.