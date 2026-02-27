2,600 Tons Of Food Delivered To Kenya Under Food From Ukraine Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this.

It is noted that the total volume of the food shipment is over 3,600 tons.

The cargo was delivered in coordination with the UN World Food Programme, which will ensure its further distribution to the most vulnerable groups, in particular refugees in the Dadaab and Kakuma camps. The project was implemented with the assistance of Slovenia and Austria.

The official handover ceremony took place at the port of Mombasa with the participation of the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Kenya, Yurii Tokar, the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, Kristina Radej (concurrently accredited to Kenya), and representatives of the WFP in Kenya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine continues to implement the Food from Ukraine initiative in cooperation with international partners and relevant UN agencies.

As reported, the Grain from Ukraine initiative was launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2022 to strengthen Ukraine's role in combating the global food crisis.

Its main goal is to provide food kits to countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and other regions on the brink of famine. In 2025, Food from Ukraine became a new stage of this initiative.

