Azerbaijani Authorities Thwart Cyberattack Attempt
According to the service, technical analysis and correlation of threat indicators confirmed that similar attacks had previously targeted the country.
During the attack, emails sent to various state and private institutions imitated the names, logos, and official correspondence style of well-known companies and organizations. The goal was to build trust among users and prompt them to open malicious attachments.
A notable aspect of the cyberattack was the distribution of part of the malicious code through a resource hosted in the domain zone. This method relied on social engineering, focusing on psychological manipulation rather than exploiting technical vulnerabilities.
Following its investigation, the CERT identified the relevant resource within the domain, took prompt action, and prevented the spread of the malicious file across the country.
Information and additional indicators related to the incident have been shared on the CERT's "Incident Information Exchange Platform" ( ).
