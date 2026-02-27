Miracle Pay Begins Global Rollout, Enabling Crypto Payments At The Point Of Sale
“We're proud to announce that Miracle Pay's global rollout has begun,” announced Miracle Pay on their official website. “Our focus is simple: make crypto payments usable in everyday commerce, with a product that is practical for merchants, clear for customers, and designed to scale globally.”
Miracle Pay is built as a merchant-grade hybrid payments capability, designed to integrate into real-world business operations without requiring merchants to become crypto experts. The rollout is focused on expanding this version globally, anchored in usability, trust, and repeatable merchant adoption.
