Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Turkish Foreign Minister
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, HE Hakan Fidan.
During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance them, in addition to the latest regional developments and issues of mutual interest.
The two sides underscored the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions through dialogue and peaceful means, in a manner that contributes to strengthening regional security.
