India And Italy Discuss Elevating Industrial Collaborations To Deepen Defence Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, Feb 27 (IANS) India and Italy on Friday discussed key strategic defence priorities while agreeing to elevate industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Sanjeev Kumar, Defence Production Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and Chief of Italian Defence Forces General Luciano Portolano.

"Secretary (DP) Sanjeev Kumar exchanged views with General Luciano Portolano, Chief of Italian Defence Forces regarding respective strategic defence priorities. Both sides concurred on the importance of elevating industrial collaborations to deepen India–Italy defence cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Italy posted on X.

On Thursday, Kumar met Italy's Under Secretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago and also called on Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani, the National Armaments Director of Italy.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance further cooperation by leveraging the complementary strengths of their respective defence industrial ecosystems.

"Strengthening India-Italy Defence Industrial Cooperation. Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), held a meeting with Matteo Perego di Cremnago, Under Secretary of State for Defence, Italy. He also met Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani, National Armaments Director of Italy," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

"The discussions reviewed ongoing India–Italy initiatives, industrial collaborations, and respective policy frameworks guiding defence industry engagement. Both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation by leveraging the complementary strengths of their respective defence industrial ecosystems," it added.

Kumar also delivered remarks at the India–Italy Defence Industry Seminar held in Rome. Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), companies and startups from both nations under the aegis of India's Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Italian Industries Federation of Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD) participated in the seminar.

"The India–Italy Defence Industry Seminar in Rome saw robust participation of defence PSUs, companies and startups from both countries under the aegis of India's SIDM and Italy's AIAD. Secretary (DP) and Director(NAD) set the context with their keynote remarks. The B2B and B2G meetings were an excellent opportunity to explore scope for industrial alignment and integrating supply chains," Indian Embassy in Italy posted on X.

Last December, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi. During the meeting, PM Modi described the India-Italy relationship as one that "continues to get stronger", adding that the deepening engagement benefits not only both countries but also contributes positively to the global community.

"Delighted to meet Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, today. Conveyed appreciation for the proactive steps being taken by both sides towards implementation of the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across key sectors such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism, education and people-to-people ties. India-Italy friendship continues to get stronger, greatly benefiting our people and the global community," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.