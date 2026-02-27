Bakkt Announces Pricing Of $48.125 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BKKT) today announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of 3,024,799 shares of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,475,201 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $8.75 per share and $8.7499 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share price of each share of Class A common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The offering to a single institutional investor is expected to close on or around March 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $48.125 million. Bakkt intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, general corporate purposes and strategic initiatives.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-288361) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 3, 2025. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, together with an accompanying base prospectus. The securities have been offered only by means of a written prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, may be obtained, when available, from the SEC's website at and from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. Bakkt will not, and has been advised by the placement agent that they and their affiliates will not, sell any of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt is building the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure. The Company provides solutions that enable institutional participation in the digital asset economy - spanning Bitcoin, tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI-driven finance. With the scale, security, and regulatory compliance demanded by global institutions, Bakkt is positioned at the center of a generational transformation in what money is, how it moves, and how markets operate.

Bakkt is headquartered in New York, NY.

