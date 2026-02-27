Barrick's 2025 Annual Information Form And Other Documents Now Available

In addition, Barrick has filed technical reports for each of the Pueblo Viejo Mine and the Kibali Gold Mine, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The technical reports are available on SEDAR+, EDGAR and on Barrick's website.

To access the above-mentioned documents, please visit . Shareholders may also receive a copy of Barrick's audited financial statements without charge upon request to Barrick's Investor Relations Department, 161 Bay Street, Suite 3700, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1 or to ....

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.