Pakistani PM Vows No Compromise On Country's Defense
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed that Pakistan would not make any compromise on its defense and that every aggression would be met with a crushing response.
The statement by the PM comes as Pakistan and Afghanistan traded heavy cross border strikes and security forces of both the neighboring countries claimed to kill a number of soldiers. PM Sharif said that Pakistan had always promoted peace but would not allow any harm to its integrity.
He said that the Pakistan armed forces would firmly confront every aggression as they were equipped with professional capabilities, high-level training, and effective defensive strategies, besides being capable to deal with any internal or external challenge.
The Prime Minister said, "The people of Pakistan and its armed forces are always ready to protect the country's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
The Pakistan armed forces are determined that under no circumstances will the peace and security of the country be compromised." He reaffirmed that under the leadership of Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan armed forces were performing their duties with national zeal and were fully capable of crushing any aggressive intentions. "The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces," he reiterated.
The Afghan Ministry of National Defense has claimed to kill 55 Pakistani soldiers and capture 19 outposts. Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, rejecting the claims, accused the Afghan side of initiating unprovoked firing.
He claimed that Pakistan launched "Operation Ghazab Lil Haq" against Afghanistan and killed 133 Taliban fighters while over 200 others sustained injuries.
In a recent development, the information minister confirmed that Afghanistan attempted to carry out attacks using small drones in Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera cities of Pakistan.
He said that the anti-drone system shot down all the drones, adding that there was no loss of life in these incidents. He added, "These incidents have once again exposed the direct links between the Afghan Taliban regime and terrorism in Pakistan." (end)

