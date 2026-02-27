AIIMS Bhopal Searches Special Gland Behind Nose And Upper Part Of Throat

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Feb 27 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, on Friday, achieved another significant milestone in the field of medical research as doctors of the premier medical institute have identified a special gland located in the nasopharyngeal region.

During the research, the institute's doctors have found a special gland located in the nasopharyngeal region, which is situated behind the nose and in the upper part of the throat of human beings.

"Not only this, AIIMS doctors have also clearly demonstrated the duct emerging from this gland, about which no prior information was available. This discovery marks a new and important step in understanding the structure of the human body," the institute said in a statement on Friday.

The entire research was conducted by a group of six senior doctors and they are -- Sunita Arvind Athavale, Sheetal Kotgirwar, Manal M. Khan, Anshul Rai, Deepti Joshi, and Rekha Lalwani, according to a press note of AIIMS Bhopal.

Through detailed study and microscopic examination, the team clarified the gland's location, size, and its relationship with surrounding organs.

Importantly, for the first time, the drainage duct of this gland was also confirmed, proving that it is indeed an independent gland.

The research has been published in the prestigious international journal Journal of Anatomy, which is highly respected in the field of anatomical sciences.

"The study was accepted after thorough expert review, establishing its scientific reliability. This discovery will directly benefit patients. A better understanding of this region of the nose and throat will enable safer and more precise head and neck surgeries. It will also assist in cancer treatment planning and radiotherapy," it said.

On this achievement, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS Bhopal, Madhabananda Kar, congratulated the research team and said that such studies reflect the institute's excellence and multidisciplinary research capability.

He asserted that this discovery will help improve the accuracy and safety of head and neck surgeries, cancer treatment planning, radiotherapy, and disease detection through medical imaging, directly benefiting patients.

"This achievement proves that even in parts of the human body that have been studied for a long time, new and important information can still emerge. This discovery marks a significant and inspiring step forward in the field of medical science," Kar said.