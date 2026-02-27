Orthopediatrics To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Event: TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 1:10 pm ET

Event: The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 10:10 am ET

An audio webcast of the discussions will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics' investor relations website, . Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

