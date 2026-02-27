Azerbaijan Blocks 450 Million Cyberattacks On Government Systems In 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Approximately 450 million malicious access attempts were prevented in 2025 within government institutions connected to Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the announcement was made by Nadir Novruzov, Head of Department at the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, during an event titled“Information Security Risks and Their Management.”

According to Novruzov, a“Sandbox” system is used to analyze incoming malicious files. In 2025 alone, nearly 90,000 harmful files were identified and blocked before reaching their intended targets.

A centralized antivirus system covering approximately 50,000 users across government institutions has also been deployed by the agency. Through this system, nearly 6 million malicious files were detected and neutralized over the past year.

Novruzov further noted that throughout 2025, numerous DDoS attacks targeted state information systems, particularly during major public events and critical processes.

“These attacks were carried out almost daily. In the second half of last year alone, 18 DDoS attacks exceeding 1 Gbit/s in volume were recorded against government institutions, and all were successfully mitigated,” he stated.

In addition, more than 17 million emails were received through the centralized electronic mail system in 2025. All messages were analyzed via Sandbox and Anti-Spam systems, resulting in nearly 5 million malicious or suspicious emails being blocked - accounting for 41% of total incoming correspondence.

Novruzov also revealed that around 40 fake domains created in the names of government institutions and used in phishing campaigns were detected and blocked during the year.

The figures highlight the growing scale of cyber threats facing public institutions and the expanding measures being implemented to safeguard Azerbaijan's digital infrastructure.