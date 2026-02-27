Azerbaijan Intercepts Armed Suspects Carrying 34Kg Of Narcotics From Iran

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An attempt to violate the state border by four unidentified persons from Iran into Azerbaijan was prevented in the service area of the“Goytepe” border detachment of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) Border Troops, AzerNEWS reports.

The SBS reported that the border post was immediately alerted under the“Weapon” command and necessary measures were taken to prevent the breach of the state border.

According to the statement, border guards issued a“Stop” command and pursued the violators, firing warning shots into the air. However, the individuals failed to comply and offered armed resistance, opening fire in an apparent attempt to kill the border guards. They reportedly threw away the packages they were carrying and fled back across the border, taking advantage of the darkness and the forested terrain.

As a result of border search and оперативe measures conducted jointly with officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, three packages belonging to the violators were discovered and seized in the area.

The confiscated items included narcotics with a total weight of 33 kilograms and 900 grams, along with other material evidence.

The opposite side was informed about the incident through border representation channels.

Operational-investigative and search measures are currently ongoing.