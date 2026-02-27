(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Awalé Hits 3.3 g/t Gold Equivalent over 38 Metres from First BBM Underground Drilling, Confirming Strong Grades at Depth February 27, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Awale Resources Ltd. Highlights

Significant intercepts include:



3.3 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq.") over 38m ( 38m @ 3 g/t gold and 0.5% copper ) from 447m, including 6.4 g/t AuEq. over 6m ( 6m @ 6.4 g/t gold and 0.95% copper ) (BBDD-20)*



2.1 g/t AuEq. over 22m ( 22m @ 1.3 g/t gold and 0.84% copper ) from 505m (BBDD-9)

2.0 g/t AuEq. over 42m ( 42m @ 1.4 g/t gold and 0.51% copper ) from 459m (BBDD-15)

First results from the underground target at BBM include some of the highest and broadest gold-copper intercepts returned to date.

Robust gold-copper grades intersected at 400m below surface provide confidence in an emerging underground potential.

Results from additional step-down diamond drill holes testing to 600m below surface are pending. MRE on track: BBM is emerging with the potential over time to become one of the largest gold-copper discoveries in West Africa, with increasing confidence ahead of a Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q2 2026. *All AuEq. grades calculated assuming 80% metallurgical recovery for all metals. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) (" Awalé " or the " Company ") is pleased to report assay results from the first six holes of its high-grade underground drilling program at the BBM gold-copper discovery within the Odienné Project (" Odienné " or the " Project ") in Côte d'Ivoire. This drilling forms part of an 11-hole, 7,000-metre step-down program designed to test the down-plunge extension of BBM's high-grade core and evaluate its underground potential down to an initial 600m vertical depth. Assays for the remaining five holes are pending (see long section and plan map in Figures 2 and 3). "It is highly encouraging to see such strong early results that show increasing gold and copper grades at depth," stated Andrew Chubb, President and CEO of Awalé Resources. "With any discovery, you have to keep pushing to fully understand the true potential. We believe there is a significant opportunity for continued growth at BBM, particularly as we are seeing evidence of increasing grades with depth in the drilling. To date, drilling has demonstrated the open-pit potential at BBM, which now covers a 1.2 km zone. This new drilling looks to expand the underground potential of this target. With our initial Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for early Q2, we are beginning to define this zone, and coupled with the deeper drilling, we are starting to better define the scale of the system." "We are also looking forward to receiving drilling results from Charger and Empire, along with further news from our 100%-owned Awalé permits, where the team continues to advance exploration across the Seydou, Sama, and Sienso permits. 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for the Company." Link to All Figures Watch Video of CEO Andrew Chubb Discussing New Results from BBM Link to Core Photos BBM Underground Target Drilling The 11-hole, 7,000-metre step-down diamond drilling program forms the first phase of drilling designed to evaluate the potential for an underground mineral resource at the BBM target. This initial phase is focused on testing continuity of the higher-grade core of the BBM system down-plunge to a depth of approximately 600 metres below surface. Results from the first six holes reported in this release represent the beginning of defining this underground potential. If successful, further step-out drilling will be planned to test and extend the higher-grade zone to a depth of 800m below surface. The gold, copper, and molybdenite mineralization is associated with a marked increase in strain intensity and silica-biotite alteration along the subvertical to south-southwest contact between a sheared granodiorite host and footwall metasediments and metavolcanics. Results from this deeper drilling will play a key role in assessing the long-term scale and underground development potential of the BBM system. Exploration on Awalé's 100%-Owned Permits Concurrent exploration programs are underway across Awalé's 100%-owned permits. Intensive surface geochemistry programs are advancing at Seydou and Sama, while a 3,000-metre air-core program at the Fremen target (Sienso) is nearing completion. Positive results are expected to support follow-up percussion and diamond drilling across the broader Odienné land package with the purpose of making new discoveries. About Awalé Resources Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project (" Odienné " or the " Project "), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé currently manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding currently provided by Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont") under an Exploration Agreement signed in May 2022. Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties. The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ( IOCG ) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries. Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) AuEq.

(80%) Comp.

Trigger

(Au g/t) BBDD0009 494 527 33.0 1.0 0.59 2.5 194 1.5 0.2 including 505 527 22.0 1.3 0.84 3.6 265 2.1 0.5 and 512 513 1.0 8.0 2.27 7.3 255 9.1 5 BBDD0011 351 359 8.0 0.9 0.20 1.2 14 1.0 0.5

578 599 21.0 0.9 0.32 1.3 137 1.1 0.5 BBDD0013 267 268 1.0 1.0 0.00 0.1 5 0.8 0.5

297 298 1.0 0.7 0.19 0.5 21 0.8 0.5 BBDD0013 299 301 2.0 0.6 0.14 0.6 7 0.6 0.5 BBDD0013 320 346 26.0 0.5 0.36 1.2 78 0.8 0.2 including 322 329 7.0 0.7 0.84 2.8 173 1.6 0.5 and 338 342 4.0 0.9 0.32 1.2 38 1.1 0.5 and 492 496 4.0 0.4 0.16 1.1 13 0.5 0.2

525 530 5.0 0.6 0.15 0.7 116 0.7 0.5 BBDD0015 459 501 42.0 1.4 0.51 2.3 481 2.0 0.5 BBDD0016 118 139 21.0 0.3 0.51 1.9 46 0.9 0.2 BBDD0020 447 486 39.0 2.9 0.50 2.2 594 3.2 0.5 including 447 485 38.0 3.0 0.50 2.2 608 3.3 2 and 458 459 1.0 7.1 0.59 2.2 1153 7.0 5 and 472 478 6.0 6.4 0.95 4.3 471 6.4 5

Table 2: BBM Drill Collar Details - (all collars from this release)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL_M EOH_M Azimuth_True Dip BBDD0009 655529.6 1048086.2 424.5 608.86 13.4 -66.9 BBDD0011 655359.5 1048125.1 426.0 671.41 17.4 -61.8 BBDD0013 655441.3 1048118.4 425.7 581.15 19.5 -60.9 BBDD0015 655577.9 1048070.8 423.5 528.44 21.2 -62.6 BBDD0016 655410.6 1048288.8 424.3 198.3 29.1 -58.2 BBDD0020 655663.0 1048024.7 419.8 534.9 20.8 -63.5

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Where visible gold is observed in drill core, a quartz wash is applied between every sample to reduce or eliminate any contamination. Once fire assay results are received, samples over 5 g/t gold are routinely screen fire assayed, samples lower than 5 g/t gold continued within a high-grade interval are also screen fire assayed.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t Au, 2 g/t Au, 5 g/t Au, and 10 g/t Au trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 2 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths. Holes not reported do not make a 0.5 g/t Au grade trigger.

Au Equivalent Calculations

Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold AuEq. Gold equivalent Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres Mo Molybdenum ppm Parts per million

Forward-Looking Information

