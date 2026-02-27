Awalé Hits 3.3 G/T Gold Equivalent Over 38 Metres From First BBM Underground Drilling, Confirming Strong Grades At Depth

Awalé Hits 3.3 G/T Gold Equivalent Over 38 Metres From First BBM Underground Drilling, Confirming Strong Grades At Depth
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Width
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Cu
(%)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Mo
(ppm)
| AuEq.
(80%)
| Comp.
Trigger
(Au g/t)
|BBDD0009
|494
|527
|33.0
|1.0
|0.59
|2.5
|194
|1.5
|0.2
|including
|505
|527
|22.0
|1.3
|0.84
|3.6
|265
|2.1
|0.5
|and
|512
|513
|1.0
|8.0
|2.27
|7.3
|255
|9.1
|5
|BBDD0011
|351
|359
|8.0
|0.9
|0.20
|1.2
|14
|1.0
|0.5
|
|578
|599
|21.0
|0.9
|0.32
|1.3
|137
|1.1
|0.5
|BBDD0013
|267
|268
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.1
|5
|0.8
|0.5
|
|297
|298
|1.0
|0.7
|0.19
|0.5
|21
|0.8
|0.5
|BBDD0013
|299
|301
|2.0
|0.6
|0.14
|0.6
|7
|0.6
|0.5
|BBDD0013
|320
|346
|26.0
|0.5
|0.36
|1.2
|78
|0.8
|0.2
|including
|322
|329
|7.0
|0.7
|0.84
|2.8
|173
|1.6
|0.5
|and
|338
|342
|4.0
|0.9
|0.32
|1.2
|38
|1.1
|0.5
|and
|492
|496
|4.0
|0.4
|0.16
|1.1
|13
|0.5
|0.2
|
|525
|530
|5.0
|0.6
|0.15
|0.7
|116
|0.7
|0.5
|BBDD0015
|459
|501
|42.0
|1.4
|0.51
|2.3
|481
|2.0
|0.5
|BBDD0016
|118
|139
|21.0
|0.3
|0.51
|1.9
|46
|0.9
|0.2
|BBDD0020
|447
|486
|39.0
|2.9
|0.50
|2.2
|594
|3.2
|0.5
|including
|447
|485
|38.0
|3.0
|0.50
|2.2
|608
|3.3
|2
|and
|458
|459
|1.0
|7.1
|0.59
|2.2
|1153
|7.0
|5
|and
|472
|478
|6.0
|6.4
|0.95
|4.3
|471
|6.4
|5
Table 2: BBM Drill Collar Details - (all collars from this release)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL_M
|EOH_M
|Azimuth_True
|Dip
|BBDD0009
|655529.6
|1048086.2
|424.5
|608.86
|13.4
|-66.9
|BBDD0011
|655359.5
|1048125.1
|426.0
|671.41
|17.4
|-61.8
|BBDD0013
|655441.3
|1048118.4
|425.7
|581.15
|19.5
|-60.9
|BBDD0015
|655577.9
|1048070.8
|423.5
|528.44
|21.2
|-62.6
|BBDD0016
|655410.6
|1048288.8
|424.3
|198.3
|29.1
|-58.2
|BBDD0020
|655663.0
|1048024.7
|419.8
|534.9
|20.8
|-63.5
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Where visible gold is observed in drill core, a quartz wash is applied between every sample to reduce or eliminate any contamination. Once fire assay results are received, samples over 5 g/t gold are routinely screen fire assayed, samples lower than 5 g/t gold continued within a high-grade interval are also screen fire assayed.
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t Au, 2 g/t Au, 5 g/t Au, and 10 g/t Au trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 2 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths. Holes not reported do not make a 0.5 g/t Au grade trigger.
Au Equivalent Calculations
Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Ag
|Silver
|Au
|Gold
|AuEq.
|Gold equivalent
|Cu
|Copper
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|km
|Kilometres
|m
|Metres
|Mo
|Molybdenum
|ppm
|Parts per million
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
...
Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
...
The Company's public documents may be accessed at . For further information on the Company, please visit our website at .
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, propose, potential, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, timing and extent of planned drilling, expectations to achieve a first mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, advancing towards a pre-feasibility study, potential for new discoveries, timing for providing assay results, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the results of the proposed drilling programs, the number of drilling rigs on site, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at . Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected and that the proposed drilling program will proceed as planned. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Awale Resources Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment