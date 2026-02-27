Indian Railways Cracks Down On Night Noise, Announces Fines After 10 PM

Indian Railways has brought some great news that will be a huge relief for senior citizens travelling by train. Check out all the details you need to know here.

Trains are the backbone of Indian transport, with lakhs of people travelling daily. Unlike shaky bus journeys, train berths promise a good night's sleep. But lately, some things have been ruining this peace and quiet for passengers.In reserved coaches, rules are clear: no loud phone calls from 10 PM to 6 AM. You must use headphones for movies or reels, and lights must be switched off. But these days, many people just ignore these rules. Some youngsters watch reels and movies on full volume, treating the coach like their own home.People also talk loudly on the phone and don't turn off the lights, causing a lot of trouble for fellow passengers. This especially affects senior citizens over 60. They feel frustrated that they can't sleep peacefully even after paying for a berth. Now, Indian Railways has issued a strict warning: anyone listening to loud music, watching reels, or breaking rules after 10 PM will face a heavy fine.So, what exactly are the rules? Don't play loud music or reels; always use headphones. Avoid talking loudly on your phone or with co-passengers at night. In reserved coaches, you must switch off the lights after 10 PM. The middle berth should be pulled up by 10 PM and lowered only at 6 AM. The Railways has warned that breaking any of these rules will lead to a fine.