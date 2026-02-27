Banco Itaú Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Management Commentary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today its Management Commentary for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. For the full report, please refer to the webpage:

On Monday, March 2nd, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET) the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The conference call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

... / itau