Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's Royal Wedding JEWELLERY Story
The wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wasn't just a celebration, it was a golden spectacle! Crafted over 10 months and made with kilos of gold, their temple-inspired bridal jewellery redefined celebrity wedding fashion. From Rashmika's 'Living Goddess' look to Vijay's 'Sovereign King' aura, every piece tells a royal story. Inspired by intricate South Indian temple architecture and brought to life with antique Nakshi craftsmanship, this wedding gold collection is nothing short of cinematic. Watch till the end to see how tradition, luxury, and larger-than-life design came together for one unforgettable bridal moment!
