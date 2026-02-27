403
Inside Amala Paul's Personal Life, Relationships And Future Astrologers Magic Prediction
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Top actress Amala Paul is now happily married for the second time and has settled down. She recently opened up about the one moment that completely changed her life.Amala Paul shared a wild story. 'Life is like a full-on commercial film... you never know what twist is coming,' she said. A few years back, an astrologer told her she'd marry at 32. Amala just laughed it off. 'I was totally single, where would a guy even come from?' she thought, and forgot all about it.But destiny had other plans, no? A few days later, Amala went to Goa for a chill trip. There, right by the sea, she met this amazing guy, Jagat. She says it was like magic at first sight. Their friendship quickly turned into dating, and their love story began right there in beautiful Goa.As time went on, Amala unexpectedly got pregnant. 'Honestly, I had no plans to get married. I just wanted to enjoy life,' she admitted. But once she found out she was pregnant, they decided to make their relationship official. Jagat was super responsible, and they both decided to get married.And here's the craziest part: when they decided to marry, Amala was exactly 32! That astrologer's prediction came true. 'Believe it or not, it's proof that life has its own plans,' she said. Now, she's super happy with Jagat. That Goa trip literally changed her entire life, and she's still amazed by the astrologer who saw it all coming.
