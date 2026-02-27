Shelling Causes Power Outages In Six Regions Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NEC Ukrenergo on Facebook.

“As a result of enemy strikes on energy infrastructure, as of this morning, consumers in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power. Where security conditions currently allow, emergency repair work is already underway,” the statement said.

It is noted that due to the consequences of previous massive Russian attacks, most regions of Ukraine are currently applying power restriction schedules for industry, as well as hourly power outage schedules for all categories of consumers.

"In some regions, emergency power outages have been implemented, and the previously published hourly power outage schedules are not in effect there. A return to the predicted hourly schedules will take place immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes. Follow the announcements on the official websites of the regional power companies in your region," Ukrenergo added.

Today, as of 9:30 a.m., electricity consumption is 1.3% lower than the previous day. Yesterday, February 26, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was 5.2% lower than the maximum on Wednesday, February 25. The reason is the greater volume of restrictions that had to be imposed after a massive rocket and drone attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, due to constant enemy shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region, about 13,000 subscribers remain without electricity.

