Tanzania Strengthens Water Safety Capacity In Morogoro

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Ministry of Health, through the Directorate of Preventive Services and the Environmental Health and Sanitation Section, has successfully strengthened Tanzania's ability to detect and prevent waterborne health threats at community level and designated Points of Entry (PoEs).

Contaminated water can silently fuel outbreaks, disrupt trade, and put thousands of lives at risk. In Morogoro, 37 frontline Environmental Health Officers are now better equipped to prevent and control those threats.

The training, held at the Edema Conference Centre in Morogoro Municipal Council, the three day training brought together 37 Environmental Health Officers from 6regions and 28 POEs from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The initiative addressed critical gaps identified in Tanzania's Joint External Evaluation (2024), in practical skills among Environmental Health Officers in water testing and risk assessment. Through hands-on sessions, participants were trained in water sampling, testing, and interpretation using DelAgua water testing kits. The program supports the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) and reinforces Tanzania's compliance with International Health Regulations (2005) as amended in 2014, 2022 and 2024.

A Ministry of Health representative noted: "Thetraining of Environment Health Officers from both Mainland and Zanzibar in water quality monitoring will enable the country to effectively conduct water quality surveillance at points of entry. This capacity is essential for designated points of entry and newly authorized ports to carry out ship inspections and issue sanitation certificates, thereby strengthening our national public health security.”

A representative from the World Health Organization added:

“Safe water is a cornerstone of health security. By equipping frontline officers with the right tools and skills, Tanzania is investing in prevention and protecting communities, safeguarding travelers, and strengthening national resilience.”

The training combined practical demonstrations, group discussions, and drills simulations, culminating in an evaluation to document lessons learned and next steps. Trained officers will now conduct routine water inspections more effectively in high-risk councils and Points of Entry, reducing the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera and enhancing public health protection.

Communities, travellers, PoE staff, and surrounding areas will benefit from this improved capacity, with reduced risks of waterborne diseases which include cholera and stronger public health protection. Ministry of Health in collaboration with WHO remains committed to strengthening frontline capacity and ensuring safe drinking water for all Tanzanians.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization - United Republic of Tanzania.