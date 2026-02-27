Uzbekistan To Launch New Coal Projects In Surkhandarya

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan will begin coal extraction at several new deposits in the Surkhandarya region as part of a broader plan to expand mining capacity and accelerate industrial development, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The announcement was made during a meeting on the comprehensive development of Surkhandarya region chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Despite holding estimated coal reserves of around 100 million tons in the region, Uzbekistan currently extracts only about 1 percent of that volume annually.

It was announced that coal production will begin this year at the Sanjar deposit in Baysun and the Oksuv deposit in Altynsay, while extraction at the Fangart field is scheduled to start next year.

South Africa's Sasol has expressed interest in producing polypropylene, polyethylene, and synthetic rubber from coal. Chinese investors have also signaled readiness to invest $1 billion in the development of the Korakon, Jemsonit, Chukur, and Bayram-1 deposits in the Sariosiyo district.

Overall, these reserves constitute a significant raw material base for electricity generation, construction materials, the chemical industry, metallurgy, and automotive manufacturing. Authorities have been instructed to conduct feasibility studies on the placement of industrial facilities around the deposits and to prepare project proposals worth at least $200 million.

Meanwhile, more than 8,000 projects worth a combined $5 billion have been implemented in the region to date. Additional investment and trade agreements totaling $10 billion have been reached with partners from China, the United States, Russia, India, Austria, Hungary, and other countries.