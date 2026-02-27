Next Wave Of Ex-Idps Arrives In Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO)
At this stage, keys to apartments were handed over to 41 families comprising 138 people
Representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, attended the ceremony.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment