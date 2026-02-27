Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-02-27 05:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the“Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Rhodri Whitlock
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.0990 1272 £1,397.93
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £1,397.93
e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name James O'Shaughnessy
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.0990 5796 £6,369.81
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £6,369.81
e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Ben Larkin
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.0990 16,784 £18,445.62
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £18,445.62
e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Christopher Burrows
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.0990 1,720 £1,890.28
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £1,890.28
e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name William Whitlock
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/PCA to Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB00B1G3LR35
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£1.0990 110 £120.89
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £120.89
e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
27 February 2026

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

