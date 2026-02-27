Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the“Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Rhodri Whitlock
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| PDMR/Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00B1G3LR35
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £1.0990
| 1272
| £1,397.93
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Aggregated volume
|
|
|
| £1,397.93
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 27 February 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| James O'Shaughnessy
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| PDMR/Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00B1G3LR35
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £1.0990
| 5796
| £6,369.81
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Aggregated volume
|
|
|
| £6,369.81
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 27 February 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Ben Larkin
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| PDMR/Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00B1G3LR35
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £1.0990
| 16,784
| £18,445.62
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Aggregated volume
|
|
|
| £18,445.62
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 27 February 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Christopher Burrows
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| PDMR/Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00B1G3LR35
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £1.0990
| 1,720
| £1,890.28
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Aggregated volume
|
|
|
| £1,890.28
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 27 February 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| William Whitlock
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| PDMR/PCA to Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB00B1G3LR35
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £1.0990
| 110
| £120.89
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Aggregated volume
|
|
|
| £120.89
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 27 February 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
27 February 2026
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
