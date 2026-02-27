Bal Krishen Leads Century Group's Ambitious Global Financial Expansion

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Century Group is gearing up to broaden its business footprint, moving from the GCC onto the global stage, carrying its culture, values, and genuine client care into new geographies and fresh communities, a top official says.

Bal Krishen, Chairman, The Century Group, said the group has built an ecosystem that covers every financial need including wealth management, real estate, insurance, banking, technology and we will continue to deepen and widen that ecosystem in service of our clients and our community.

“The strategic direction is clear, from the GCC to the global. This will unfold across three dimensions: new products that solve real problems, new jurisdictions where people need trusted financial partners, and new businesses that align with our purpose. If an opportunity arises in financial services, technology, or real estate that can genuinely add value to people's lives, we will give it serious thought,” Krishen told BTR during an interview.

Bal Krishen's visionary leadership has propelled The Century Group to the forefront of the global financial investment market. His unconventional approach and dedication have not only shaped the group's success but also positioned him as a trailblazer in the industry.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did the idea to set up Century Group come about, and how would you evaluate its performance since inception?

Century Financial has been part of the UAE's financial fabric for over 35 years. From the very beginning, we have been driven by one simple belief that our clients deserve the very best when it comes to financial investment solutions. Over those years, we built something that people trusted, and that trust became our greatest asset.

But as we grew closer to our clients, we began to truly understand what they needed. We listened. And what we heard was this: people did not want to navigate five different companies to meet five different financial needs. They wanted one place, one relationship, one team that genuinely cared about their financial wellbeing. That insight was the seed of what became The Century Group.

Today, the group spans asset and wealth management, financial and investment services, real estate, technology, retail and commercial banking, and insurance. And we have not stopped there. With each passing day, we continue to listen, learn, and evolve, not because the market demands it, but because our clients and our people deserve nothing less. The journey has been fulfilling, and the road ahead fills us with quiet confidence and a deep sense of purpose.

Could you shed some light on Century Group's core objectives and how it operates within the UAE today?

At its heart, the core objective of The Century Group is beautifully simple, to be a comprehensive home for every financial need our clients may have. Whether it is growing their wealth, protecting their family, financing their business, or navigating real estate, we want to be the trusted partner they turn to, not just a service provider they transact with.

This encompasses asset management, wealth management, insurance, retail and commercial banking, and increasingly, technology including artificial intelligence and machine learning. But technology, for us, is never the end goal. It is the means by which we make our human relationships stronger, faster, and more meaningful.

What is equally important is that we believe in growing with our clients, wherever they are. Our ambition is to extend this ecosystem across the GCC and ultimately across the world. We want every individual, family, and business that believes in us to know that we will always be there, no matter which market they are in, no matter what stage of life they are at.

Looking ahead, could you share details about the group's future plans and its expansion within the region?

We are currently present in eight countries, and expansion is very much at the heart of our thinking. But when I talk about expansion, I do not mean just opening offices. I mean taking our culture, our values, and our genuine care for clients into new geographies and new communities.

Geography will not be a barrier. What will always remain constant, however, is our commitment to doing things the right way with integrity, with heart, and with the client and community always at the centre.

With new players entering the market, how does Century Group adapt and stay ahead of the competition?

I genuinely welcome competition. When a monopoly opens up into a competitive landscape, it is the client who benefits most, and that is always a good thing for us, because our clients' wellbeing is what motivates everything we do.

Our response to competition has been to look inward first. We ask ourselves, are we the best version of ourselves? Are our people equipped, inspired, and supported to give clients an extraordinary experience? Are our processes as smooth and as human as they could be? That internal honesty drives us forward.

We are embracing technology and AI not to replace the human element, but to amplify it, so our teams can spend less time on administration and more time truly connecting with and serving clients. We are adopting industry best practices, exploring new products, and keeping our eyes open to new opportunities. On an open and competitive turf like this one, you learn something new every single day, from your competitors, from the market, and most importantly, from the people you serve. That, for us, is not a challenge. It is a privilege.

Beyond Century Financial, what exciting developments are happening across the other companies in the group?

There is real momentum across the group right now, and what excites me most is not just the business growth, it is seeing our people rise to the occasion and build something they are genuinely proud of.

On the asset and wealth management side, Century Private Wealth has launched the Century India Opportunity Fund, giving NRIs and global investors a meaningful way to participate in India's growth story. The response from clients has been heartwarming, people feel heard, and they feel well-served.

Century Bank Brokers is going through a significant transformation. We are growing our team considerably and adding new banking partners, because we believe that more hands mean more people helped. The expansion is not just commercial. It is about reaching more individuals and businesses who need reliable, accessible banking solutions.

Kroft, our real estate company, is relatively young but already performing with great maturity. What I am most proud of there is the team's commitment to the client journey, from the first conversation to the final handover. Real estate is deeply personal, and the team understands that.

In insurance, Savington is adding a life insurance arm this year, which means we will now be able to offer families more complete protection. That feels meaningful. Knowing that the people who trust us are better covered, that is the kind of growth that matters most.

What is your growth strategy, and where do you see The Century Group in the next five years?

For me, real growth must be holistic growth. The Century Group has seven companies, and it is not enough for one or two to thrive while others lag behind. Every entity must grow, not just in revenue, but in culture, in capability, and in the positive impact it creates for its clients and communities.

Our growth rests on three things: our people, our purpose, and our willingness to evolve. We will continue to invest in our teams, in their development, their wellbeing, and their belief in what we are building together. A fulfilled team creates fulfilled clients, and fulfilled clients build lasting businesses.

We will also continue to invest in technology and AI, not to cut corners, but to free our people to do what they do best: listen, advise, and genuinely care. And we will keep exploring new geographies, new products, and new partnerships, always guided by whether they serve people better.

In five years, I want The Century Group to be known not just as a great financial institution, but as an organisation that truly made a difference in people's lives, a brand built on trust, warmth, and an unwavering commitment to doing right by every person we serve.

Given your decades of experience, what is your outlook on the UAE economy and Dubai's role as an international financial hub?

I have called Dubai home for more than 25 years, and every year I am reminded of why this city is so special. It is a place where ambition is welcomed, where diversity is celebrated, and where people from every corner of the world come to build something meaningful. That energy is extraordinary.

The biggest shift I have witnessed, and continue to witness, is the role of technology in reshaping the financial world. At Century Financial, this is visible in everything from the way we design our platforms and apps to the predictive tools we offer investors. But what technology has also done is raise the expectations of the people we serve. Clients today are more informed, more empowered, and more connected than ever before. That pushes us to be better, every single day.

On the broader economic side, Dubai is in remarkable expansion mode. The UAE's Vision 2031 is not just a government target, it is a shared ambition for everyone who lives and works here. As the population, infrastructure, and industry grow, so too will the demand for trusted financial services. I am deeply optimistic, and I feel proud to be building here.

The financial services sector plays a key role in Dubai's GDP. How do you see Century Group contributing further to developing this vital sector?

Dubai is recognised the world over for its financial services and its spirit of possibility. At The Century Group, we feel a deep responsibility to honour that reputation, not just through the products we offer, but through the way we show up for every person who puts their trust in us.

We have built an ecosystem that covers every financial need such as wealth management, real estate, insurance, banking, and technology, among others. We will continue to deepen and widen that ecosystem in service of our clients and our community. Beyond the business, we are committed to financial literacy, to supporting underserved communities, and to ensuring that the benefits of financial knowledge reach people at every level of society.

We do not see ourselves as passive participants in Dubai's story. We see ourselves as a family of clients, employees, partners, and communities, all growing together. And we are committed to playing that role with humility, with heart, and with the genuine belief that when people are financially empowered, everyone prospers.