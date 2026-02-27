Abu Dhabi Launches Supervised Tesla Self-Driving Trials Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi has begun on-road trials of Tesla's advanced driver-assistance system, marking the first time the company's“Full Self-Driving” technology is being tested in the emirate under an official regulatory framework.

The programme has been launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, which said the trials will assess the system's performance in live traffic conditions while maintaining direct human oversight inside the vehicle at all times.

Officials described the initiative as a structured evaluation rather than a commercial deployment. Vehicles equipped with Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving software will operate on selected roads in Abu Dhabi, with trained drivers ready to intervene. Data gathered during the exercise will be used to examine operational reliability, response to local driving patterns and overall safety readiness.

The move places Abu Dhabi among a growing number of global cities experimenting with advanced driver-assistance and automated driving systems, though it stops short of permitting autonomous operation without a human driver. Under the current arrangement, the supervising driver remains legally responsible for the vehicle.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving package, developed by Tesla, is marketed in several markets as an advanced driver-assistance suite capable of navigating urban streets, highways, traffic signals and roundabouts. Despite its name, the system requires constant driver attention and does not render the vehicle autonomous under prevailing international regulatory definitions. The company has faced scrutiny in the United States and Europe over marketing language and safety claims, and regulators in multiple jurisdictions have emphasised that such systems remain Level 2 automation under the Society of Automotive Engineers' classification.

Abu Dhabi's transport authorities said the trials are designed to test how the system adapts to the emirate's road network, which includes multilane highways, complex junctions and variable traffic densities. The evaluation will also consider environmental factors such as high temperatures, glare and occasional sand accumulation on roads, all of which can affect camera-based systems.

Officials framed the initiative within the broader ambition of Abu Dhabi to position itself as a hub for smart mobility and emerging transport technologies. The emirate has invested in intelligent transport systems, traffic management platforms and pilot projects involving autonomous vehicles in controlled environments, including limited shuttle services and testing zones.

Industry analysts note that supervised trials offer regulators the opportunity to collect granular performance data before considering any wider rollout. Automated systems trained primarily on North American or European driving data may encounter different behavioural patterns in Gulf cities, where lane discipline, merging behaviour and traffic enforcement norms can differ. Local calibration and validation are therefore seen as critical steps before policymakers contemplate changes to insurance frameworks or liability rules.

The Integrated Transport Centre said safety protocols have been embedded into the testing phase. Participating vehicles are subject to predefined operational domains, and drivers overseeing the system have undergone specific training. Authorities did not disclose the exact number of vehicles involved or the duration of the pilot, but indicated that findings would inform future regulatory decisions.

Global experience with advanced driver-assistance systems has been mixed. While proponents argue that features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance can reduce collision risks when properly used, investigations into crashes involving semi-automated systems have highlighted the dangers of driver overreliance or distraction. Transport safety bodies in the United States have repeatedly stressed that human supervision remains essential with Level 2 systems.

Within the Gulf region, governments have shown increasing interest in integrating artificial intelligence into mobility planning. Dubai has previously conducted autonomous taxi and shuttle trials, and Saudi Arabia has announced partnerships aimed at exploring self-driving technologies as part of wider smart city initiatives. Abu Dhabi's decision to test Tesla's supervised system on public roads reflects a measured approach, combining innovation with regulatory oversight.

Market observers say Tesla's participation in a formalised trial in Abu Dhabi could also signal the company's intent to expand its footprint in the region's premium electric vehicle segment. The UAE has seen steady growth in electric vehicle adoption, supported by charging infrastructure expansion and policy incentives encouraging low-emission transport.

