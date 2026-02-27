Li Auto Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On March 12, 2026
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|Mainland, China:
|+86-400-1209-216
|Hong Kong, China:
|+852-800-930-639
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Replay PIN:
|10053202
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at.
About Li Auto Inc.
Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Be Proactive, Change the World (主动积极,改变世界). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and two Li i series battery electric SUVs. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.
For more information, please visit:.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email:...
Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment