Annual General Meeting In Heimstaden AB (Publ)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shareholders of Heimstaden AB (publ), reg. 556670-0455 (the“”), are hereby summoned to the annual general meeting on Friday, 27 March 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET.

The annual general meeting will be held digitally, via Inderes Oyj's Videosync platform.

Notice of attendance

Shareholders who wish to attend and vote at the annual general meeting must:

both be entered as a shareholder in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, 19 March 2026.

and give notice of participation by giving notice to the Company in accordance with the instructions below no later than Monday, 23 March 2026, alternatively, by submitting their postal vote in accordance with the instructions below no later than Monday, 23 March 2026.

Notice may be given



digitally via the registration form available on the Company's website Participants are identified during digital registration using Bank ID or MitID;

by e-mail at ..., noting Heimstaden AGM in the subject field; or by post to Heimstaden AB, Att: Group Legal, Carl Gustafs Väg 1, 217 42 Malmö, note Heimstaden AGM on the envelope.

Notice of registration given by e-mail or post shall include the shareholder's name, personal or corporate identity number, number of shares in the Company, address, e-mail address, telephone number, as well as, if applicable, the number of attending advisors (no more than two).

Participation by proxy

If a shareholder intends to be represented by proxy, a proxy in original and other authorisation documents should be sent to the Company at the address stated above, or, if documents are fully digital, by e-mail to ... no later than Monday, 23 March 2026 to the annual general meeting. If the authorisation was issued by a legal entity, an attested copy of the current certificate of registration for the legal entity or corresponding authorisation documents must be appended.

Template proxy forms are available on the Company's website . If no period of validity is stated, the authorisation will be effective for no more than one year from the date of issue.

Nominee Registered Shares

To be entitled to participate in the annual general meeting, shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of nominees must, in addition to giving notice of participation, re-register such shares in their own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the presentation of the share register as of Monday, 23 March 2026. Such re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration) and can be requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures in such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations effected by the nominee no later than by Monday, 23 March 2026 will be considered in the presentation of the share register.

Postal voting

Those who wish to exercise their voting rights by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting shall use the voting form and follow the instructions available on the Company's website, . The form can also be collected at the premises of the Company or sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and provide their postal address. The shareholder may not provide the postal vote with special instructions or conditions. If that were to happen, the entire postal vote is invalid.

The postal vote must be received by the Company no later than Monday, 23 March 2026. The postal vote shall be sent either:



electronically in accordance with the instructions available on the Company's website, ;

by e-mail to...; or by post to Heimstaden AB, Att: Group Legal, Carl Gustafs Väg 1, 217 42 Malmö, note Heimstaden AGM on the envelope.

If the shareholder who chooses to vote by post is a legal entity, an attested copy of the current certificate of registration for the legal entity or corresponding authorisation documents must, in addition, be sent to the Company at the address stated above in good time prior to the annual general meeting.

The form for postal voting must be received by the Company at the address stated above no later than Monday, 23 March 2026. Please note that shareholders who exercise their right to vote by post in the prescribed manner thereby is not considered to have given notice to access and attend the digital annual general meeting. Hence a separate notification for those who have voted by e-mail in the prescribed manner is required to notify attendance to the digital annual general meeting and receive a participation link. Further instructions and conditions may be found in the postal voting form.

Participation in the digital annual general meeting

The meeting will only be conducted via the digital service on the Videosync platform provided by Inderes Oyj. An individual link and password for participation will be sent to shareholders and proxies who have duly given notice of participation in the meeting to the e-mail address and/or telephone number provided by the shareholder when giving notice of participation in the meeting. Thus, providing a correct e-mail address and/or telephone number is a prerequisite for being able to participate digitally in the meeting.

Through the Videosync platform video and audio access to the annual general meeting is provided. Digital access does not require any paid software or downloads. In addition to an internet connection, participation requires a computer, smartphone or tablet with speakers or headphones for sound and a microphone if the participant wants to speak. In addition to exercising the right to speak, shareholders may ask questions in writing within the platform. One of the following browsers is recommended for participation: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, or Opera. It is advisable to log in to the meeting system well in advance of the meeting.

The participation link and password for participation will be sent no later than the day before the commencement of the annual general meeting by e-mail and/or SMS to the e-mail address and/or mobile phone number provided at the time of registration to all those who have registered for the annual general meeting.

Shareholders having exercised their voting rights by postal vote (“Advance Voters”) may also participate in the annual general meeting digitally if they wish and have duly given notice of participation in the meeting. The votes cast by Advance Voters will be taken into account in the decisions of the general meeting, regardless of whether they participate in the annual general meeting or not. If Advance Voters participate at the annual general meeting, they will be able to change their advance votes during the meeting if they wish, should a vote take place.

For more information on the annual general meeting service, additional instructions for proxies representing more than one shareholder, contact details of the service provider and instructions in case of possible disruptions can be found here: . It is recommended that you read the detailed participation instructions before the meeting. A link to test the compatibility of your computer, smartphone or tablet with the network connection can be found here: .

Participants are identified when accessing the Videosync platform using a unique password.

Further assistance

Before the meeting, assistance with registration and advance voting is available from Innovatics Oy by phone during the registration period of the annual general meeting at the number 010 2818 909 on weekdays from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

In case of issues arising during the meeting regarding following the meeting, using the right to speak, or voting, assistance is available by phone at the number +358 20 729 1449 or via email at ....

In cases of login issues occurring just before or during the meeting, assistance is available by phone at the number +358 10 2818 909 or via email at ....

Shareholders having questions to the items on the proposed agenda are encouraged to submit these in advance by email to ... no later than Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 12.00 noon (CET).

Proposed agenda

Opening of the meeting.Election of chairperson of the meeting.Preparation and approval of the voting list.Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes.Approval of the agenda.Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened.Presentation of the annual report, the auditor's report and the group accounts and auditor's report for the group.Resolution in respect of adoption of the profit and loss account and the balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet.Resolution in respect of allocation of the Company's result in accordance with the adopted balance sheet and adopted consolidated balance sheet for the group.Resolution on discharge from liability for the members of the board of directors and the CEO and the deputy CEO for the period that the accounts encompass.The chairperson of the board Ivar Tollefsen.The member of the board of directors John Giverholt.The member of the board of directors Fredrik Reinfeldt.The member of the board of directors Bente Landsnes.The CEO Helge Krogsbøl.The deputy CEO Christian Fladeland.Resolution on the number of members of the board of directors.Proposal by Fredensborg AS: four members, no deputiesProposal by shareholder Karl-Erik Olsson: seven membersElection of members of the board of directors.Re-election of member of the board of directors Ivar Tollefsen.Re-election of member of the board of directors John Giverholt.Re-election of member of the board of directors Fredrik Reinfeldt.Re-election of member of the board of directors Bente Landsnes.Election of chairperson of the board of directors.Resolution on the number of auditors.Election of auditors.Determination of fees to the members of the board of directors and the auditor.Fees to the members of the board of directors for the period up until the next annual general meeting.Fees to auditor.Shareholder proposal, regarding that the annual and quarterly reports be presented in the Swedish languageShareholder proposal, regarding that the annual report be revised into so-called book formatShareholder proposal, regarding that Heimstaden AB or its associated companies shall not be entitled to purchase or manage Company sharesShareholder proposal, regarding that the Board shall not be granted discharge from liability if preference shareholders do not receive dividends for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025Closing of the meeting.

Election of the chairperson of the meeting (item 2)

The board of directors proposes Patrik Hall as chairperson of the annual general meeting.

Election of persons to verify the minutes of the meeting (item 4)

The board of directors proposes that one or two shareholders, or proxies of shareholders, presented at and designated by the meeting shall verify the minutes.

Resolution in respect of allocation of the Company's result (item 9)

The board of directors proposes that no dividend shall be distributed for the financial year 2025 to either the Company's preference shares or ordinary shares and that the funds available for the annual general meeting, SEK 19,546,645,879 shall be carried forward.

Resolution on the number of members of the board of directors (item 11)

The Company's main shareholder Fredensborg AS proposes that the board of directors shall consist of four members with no deputy members of the board of directors.

Shareholder Karl-Erik Olsson has, through a shareholder proposal available on the Company's webpage under the document Shareholder Proposal, proposed that the board of directors shall consist of seven members.

The board, auditor, fees to the board and fees to the auditor (item 12–16)

The Company's main shareholder Fredensborg AS proposes the following.

Election of members of the board of directors (item 12)

It is proposed, for the time until the end of the next annual general meeting, the re-election of the following members of the board of directors:

Ivar TollefsenJohn GiverholtFredrik ReinfeldtBente Landsnes

Information on the re-election proposed board members, including other assignments and independence, can be found in the annual report (page 39) and on the Company's website.

Election of chairperson of the board of directors (item 13)

It is proposed that Ivar Tollefsen be re-elected as chairperson of the board of directors for the period until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Resolution on the number of auditors (item 14)

The board of directors proposes that the number of auditors shall remain unchanged at one.

Election of auditors (item 15)

The board of directors proposes that the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag be re-elected for the period until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Ernst & Young Aktiebolag has informed that in the event that the accounting firm is elected, the authorised accountant Jonas Svensson will continue to be the auditor in charge.

Determination of fees to the members of the board of directors and the auditor (item 16)

Fees to the members of the board of directors for the period up until the next annual general meeting.

It is proposed that the fees to the members of the board of directors, as well as for work in the Investment Committee, shall be paid in a total amount of SEK 2,150,000, of which:



SEK 800,000 to the chairperson of the board of directors;

SEK 425,000 to each of the other board members elected by the Annual General Meeting; and SEK 75,000 to the chairperson of the Investment Committee.

Fees to auditor

It is proposed that the Company's auditor's fee shall be paid on account as per approved invoice.

Shareholder Proposals (items 17 – 20)

Shareholder Karl Erik Olsson has submitted motions to the annual general meeting. The motions are available in their entirety on the Company's webpage under the document Shareholder Proposal, together with the board of directors' statement thereon.

Shareholders' right to request information

At the annual general meeting, the board of directors and the CEO shall, upon request by a shareholder and provided that the board of directors consider that it can be done without significant damage to the Company, provide information on circumstances which may affect the assessment of an item of the agenda and circumstances that may affect the assessment of the financial situation of the Company or its subsidiaries as well as information regarding the Company's relation to another group company.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed in connection with the general meeting, please see: .

Shareholder information

The complete proposals on resolutions and other documents that shall be made available prior to the annual general meeting pursuant to the Swedish Companies Act will be available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website and will be sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and provide their postal address.

----------------------------

February 2026

Heimstaden AB (publ )

The board of directors





Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media +45 21 30 94 89 ...

About Heimstaden AB

Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with more than 156,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 324 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at . Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Attachment

Press Release AGM Heimstaden AB 27022026 English