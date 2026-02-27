Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Animal Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2026-02-27 02:01:06
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Animal Feed Additives Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 45.9 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 68.2 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 5.6%.

The animal feed additives market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:

  • The amino acid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
  • Europe is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to strict regulatory frameworks.
  • Global emphasis on antibiotic-free production, sustainability, and animal health is driving demand for probiotics, prebiotics, and natural additives.
  • The US is expected to dominate the North American region with advanced commercial farming systems and high feed additive penetration.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

The contents of the report are as follows:

By Type
  • Amino Acid
  • Enzymes
  • Minerals & Vitamins
  • Antioxidants
By Form
  • Dry
  • Liquid
By Source
  • Artificial
  • Natural
By Livestock
  • Poultry
  • Aquaculture
  • Swine
  • Cattle
By Region
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • North America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America

Straits Research

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

