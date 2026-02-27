Megastars Ram Charan And Prabhas Collaborating For An Upcoming Film? Here's What We Know

Prabhas is reportedly joining hands with the director of Ram Charan's upcoming blockbuster. After experimenting with smaller filmmakers for his pan-India projects, he is said to be giving a major opportunity now.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Young Rebel Star Prabhas are ruling the box office with back-to-back pan-India films. Top directors are lining up with scripts, hoping for a chance. Despite having four films already in the pipeline, Prabhas is reportedly ready to sign more projects. The latest buzz is that he may be teaming up with one of Ram Charan's directors.

Director Buchi Babu, known for his blockbuster debut Uppena, is currently creating waves in Tollywood. A student of acclaimed director Sukumar, Buchi Babu quickly made a name for himself. Though his second film took some time, he is now directing Ram Charan in the high-budget film Peddi, attracting attention across India.

Peddi, Buchi Babu's upcoming film with Ram Charan, is being made on a massive scale. The film is scheduled for release on April 30, and expectations are sky-high. Even before the release, industry insiders suggest that Buchi Babu has received another major offer. Fans are curious about what the future collaboration with Prabhas could bring.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi health update: Actor recovering well from minor surgery

Prabhas already has several projects lined up, including Spirit, Kalki-2, Fauji, and Salaar-2. His recent release, The Raja Saab, did not perform well, leading to speculation about a fresh collaboration. Rumor has it that he may give producer TG Vishwa Prasad another chance, with Buchi Babu reportedly being considered as the director for a new big-budget project starting in 2027.

The talk is that once Buchi Babu finishes Peddi with Ram Charan, he will start scripting the Prabhas film. The project is expected to be made under the popular People Media Factory banner. Fans are already imagining the combination of Prabhas and Buchi Babu. If the rumors are true, this could be another pan-India blockbuster in the making.

Also Read: Prabhas wishes 'Spirit' co-star Triptii Dimri on her birthday