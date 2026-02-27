Animal To Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 Highest Box Grossing Box Office Collection

Rashmika Mandanna is a top star not just in the South, but in Bollywood too. The actress, who the source claims married Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on February 26, has delivered some massive hits. Here's a look at her 10 highest-grossing films

10. Sita Ramam (2022)

Worldwide Collection: ₹94.28 crore

Hanu Raghavapudi directed this Telugu period romantic drama. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, with Rashmika in a key role. This blockbuster collected ₹65.49 crore in India.

9. Kubera (2015)

Worldwide Collection: ₹138.1 crore

Sekhar Kammula directed this Tamil-Telugu action drama. The film features stars like Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni alongside Rashmika. It was a hit, with a net collection of ₹90.9 crore in India.

8. Sikandar (2025)

Worldwide Collection: ₹184.89 crore

Rashmika Mandanna appeared opposite Salman Khan in this Bollywood action drama. A. R. Murugadoss directed the film, which was a flop. Its net earnings in India were ₹110.36 crore.

7. Thaama (2025)

Worldwide Collection: ₹187.59 crore

This Bollywood horror-rom-com starred Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Rashmika. Aditya Sarpotdar directed the film, which collected ₹134.78 crore net in India. While not a box office hit, it received a 'plus' verdict.

6. Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

Worldwide Collection: ₹221.7 crore

Rashmika Mandanna starred opposite Mahesh Babu in this Telugu action-comedy. Anil Ravipudi directed this blockbuster, which earned ₹169.55 crore net in India.

5. Varisu (2023)

Worldwide Collection: ₹297.55 crore

This Tamil action film was a superhit. Rashmika appeared opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Vamshi Paidipally directed the movie, which made ₹178.14 crore net in India.

4. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Worldwide Collection: ₹350.1 crore

Rashmika Mandanna starred opposite Allu Arjun in this Telugu action drama. Sukumar directed the blockbuster film, which had a net collection of ₹267.55 crore in India.

3. Chhaava (2025)

Worldwide Collection: ₹807.91 crore

Rashmika appeared opposite Vicky Kaushal in this epic historical action film from Bollywood. Laxman Utekar directed this blockbuster, which had net earnings of ₹601.54 crore in India.

2. Animal (2023)

Worldwide Collection: ₹915 crore

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed this Bollywood action drama where Rashmika Mandanna starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor. This all-time blockbuster earned a net of ₹553.87 crore in India.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)

Worldwide Collection: ₹1742.1 crore

This Telugu action drama is directed by Sukumar. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna stars as the heroine opposite Allu Arjun. This all-time blockbuster earned ₹1234.1 crore in India.