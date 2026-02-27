From Dubaï To Chicago: MEGALODOME GOLF Accelerates Year-Round Golf Development At The 2026 CHICAGO GOLF SHOW

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Following a high-profile presence at the PGA Show in Orlando and strategic consultations in Dubai, MEGALODOME GOLF will showcase its next-generation climate-controlled golf infrastructure concept at the 2026 Chicago Golf Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

Positioned as a large-scale, purpose-built golf destination for the Chicago metropolitan area, MEGALODOME GOLF is advancing plans for a multi-dome, all-season facility designed to eliminate the Midwest off-season while preserving the authenticity of real-play golf.

With a projected development value exceeding $70 million, the project integrates global design insights with Midwest market fundamentals to deliver a 365-day playing environment tailored to one of North America's strongest golf communities.

“Chicago lives and breathes golf, but the season is limited,” says Bertrand Quentin, Co-Founder of MEGALODOME GOLF.“After engaging with leading developers in Dubai, we are returning with strengthened strategy, and a clear execution roadmap. This is not simulation golf. This is real golf-reimagined for year-round play.”



WHY MEGALODOME GOLF MATTERS TO CHICAGO



. Global Influence, Local Execution – International golf infrastructure insights adapted specifically for the Midwest climate

. Authentic Play Model – No screens, no gimmicks-real ball flight within a climate-controlled dome environment

. Private Capital Initiative – Structured equity and development discussions currently underway

. Economic Impact Potential – A destination-scale project designed to support jobs, tourism, and year-round activity

The Chicago Golf Show marks a pivotal milestone as MEGALODOME GOLF moves toward its next development phase later this year.

Visit MEGALODOME GOLF at Booth #1731 to experience how the future of Midwest golf is taking shape.



About MEGALODOME GOLF



MEGALODOME GOLF is a next-generation golf infrastructure project designed to transform seasonal markets into year-round destinations. By combining advanced engineering, premium design, and long-term capital planning, the project seeks to establish a new benchmark for all-season golf in North America.