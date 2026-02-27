Excise Policy: Delhi Court Discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia And All Others In Corruption Case, Rejects CBI Chargesheet

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delhi court on Friday discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his then-deputy Manish Sisodia in an excise police-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet, news agency PTI reported.

A special CBI court, while dismissing the CBI and ED cases in the Delhi liquor policy, questioned the conduct of the two investigating agencies for relying solely on the statements of approvers who had been granted pardons in the cases.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said the chargesheet had several lacunae, unsupported by evidence, and he discharged 21 more, besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders, in the matter.

Political Conspiracy by Modi and Shah: Kejriwal

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the erstwhile AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy. The CBI is likely to challenge the order in the High Court, according to media reports.

“Today, the court has discharged all theaccused in this case. We always said that the truth emerges victorious. We have full faith in the Indian legal system. Amit Shah and Modi ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy to finish AAP and 5 big leaders of the party were put in jail. The sitting CM was dragged out of his house and put in jail. Kejriwal is not corrupt. I have only earned honesty in my life. Today, the court has said that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are honest,” Kejriwal said after the court order.

Kejriwal and Sisodia were among those arrested in the case, which the central agency had been probing, alleging corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Kejriwal, as chief minister, and Sisodia, as deputy chief minister, were arrested with regard to graft charges against them in the Delhi Excise Police case. Both were later released on bail.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)