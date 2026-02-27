Yogi Adityanath In Japan To Boost UP's Industrial, Human Resources

Indian prominent statesman Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state, made first visit to Japan. Indian prominent statesman Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state is visiting Japan aiming to expand industrial relations and human resource exchange.

At Japan side, members of the Japan-India Governors' Network for Friendship and Exchange lead by Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi, welcomed 7 private companies attending and introduced their contributions and requirements to Uttar Pradesh state.

UP's Investment Potential Highlighted

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, introduced the charm and advantages of Uttar Pradesh state comprehensively and in detail. It convinced Japanese company executives. "Uttar Pradesh state has the maximum population 250million in India. In it, 50 % are young and current labour power. It means an infinite possibility of investment. Fulfilled infrastructure covers 55% high way of India, railway and metro operations, the maximum number of airports, including the 5th Noida International Airport, will launch. Among Meerut and Delhi, the rapid transit railway takes only 50 minutes, comparing previous transportation's 3 hours, it was shortened." He emphasized advantage of logistics and transportation for various products.

Regarding agriculture situation, "11% of Indian agricultural land belongs to Uttar Pradesh, its fertile land produce 21% of Indian grain. It is an Indian Food Basket. Vast land is available to construct a big industrial park."

His introduction and concern covered a wide field. "Big population needs effective waste treatment. Cosmetics, Pharmacy park, Dairy farm, Hydrogen energy have big possibility. Especially more than 20,000 startups, including 10,000 lady leaders, are aggressive."

Japanese Delegation Welcomes UP's Initiative

Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki welcomed Yogi's first Japan visiting. "Yamanashi Pref. is in charge of the gateway between Uttar Pradesh state with other 8 prefectures' governors. Japanese private companies have big interest. From now we wish to sprout new bud."

Japanese Companies Outline Interests and Plans

From Japanese companies, various concerns and requirements are introduced.

Kanadevia Corp.

Kanadevia Corp. has a strong point in the field of electricity generation by garbage burning, biogas, water treatment and hydrogen supply chain. Kanadevia's hydrogen and keep environment technology will contribute to establish clean society.

KOSE Corp.

KOSE Corp. is a representative cosmetic brand. Since 2013, it develops to Indian market by the local skin care brand "Spawake". KOSE analyze Indian cosmetics and personal care market, which is huge and requires special treatment for OEM production and import of materials from local companies.

KYOWA Leather Cloth Co.

KYOWA Leather Cloth Co. produces artificial leather for mobility. It keeps first place in Japan and second place globally. In 2024, it established a local subsidiary company and has the plan to construct a production factory near Noida. KYOWA prospect the production number of Indian cars will increase dynamically, and it will bring business opportunities.

SHIMIZU Corp.

SHIMIZU Corp. established a local subsidiary in 2011 and contributed to the construction of the harbour, subway and production facility. Utilising this opportunity, SHIMIZU targets business development to north area.

Sumitomo Mitsui FGG

Sumitomo Mitsui FGG has 1,000 bases for financial services. It targets Japanese companies' development in India to expand financial services.

SUNTORY HD

SUNTORY HD has the base of the spirits business and shipping the Indian original brand "Oaksmith". SUNTORY requires simplifying the registration procedure of new brand.

TOMOE SHOKAI CO

TOMOE SHOKAI CO has an Indian base to export and import of special gas. In it, especially the hydrogen gas field will contribute to energy change, industrial gas demand and the semiconductor supply chain of Uttar Pradesh state.

A New Era of Cooperation

The development of connection among Uttar Pradesh state and Japan was encouraged by Indian consultant Neerendra Upadhyaya. He evaluated the quick progress of both sides. "Since 2024 December exchange of MOU, Uttar Pradesh state and Yamanashi Pref. made tremendous hard work to reach a new relationship stage. It means a strong and appropriate gateway. Cooperation of 9 prefectures' Governors is a good combination for mutual benefit and create clear roadmap."

Indian VIP's appearance and convincing statement encouraged Japan side. Japanese prefectures and private companies will respond to a passionate message. It is the dawn of a stronger and long-lasting relationship between India and Japan. (ANI)

