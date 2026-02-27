“Extraordinary And Wonderful” Rubi Says Ronaldo Welcome To Play For UD Almería After Ownership Stake

Cristiano Ronaldo's new role as a minority shareholder at UD Almería has sparked speculation about whether the Portuguese forward could one day play for the Spanish Segunda Division club. Head coach Rubi has made it clear that Ronaldo would be welcomed with open arms if he chose to take the field.

On Thursday, February 26, Almería confirmed Ronaldo's 25% ownership stake through his CR7 Sports Investment company. The Al-Nassr striker, who turned 41 earlier this month, has long expressed interest in owning a football club after retirement. Rubi believes it would be“extraordinary and wonderful” if Ronaldo decided to play for Almería before hanging up his boots.

Rubi's remarks on Ronaldo's possible future

Asked about the possibility of Ronaldo joining the squad, Rubi said:“That's a question for him, but it would be extraordinary and wonderful. This is his club, and if he wants to continue playing, regardless of who the coach would be, he'd welcome him with open arms. I have no doubt about that.”

Almería are currently chasing promotion to La Liga, sitting third in the Segunda Division table with 27 games played, just two points behind leaders Racing Santander. Ronaldo's presence, even late in his career, would add global attention to the club's campaign.

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr in 2025, keeping him in Saudi Arabia beyond his 42nd birthday. Whether he makes a surprise switch to Almería remains uncertain, but Rubi insists the door is open.

Speaking further, Rubi expressed excitement about Ronaldo's arrival as shareholder.“From our perspective, we're very happy,” he said.“Of course, we welcome him. I think it's great news because someone like him, with his extensive knowledge of sport and football, can really help a club like ours.”

He added that Ronaldo's involvement is significant for the city and province.“It's very exciting for the whole club, the city, and the province. Everyone knows the good relationship Cristiano has with the owners. The important thing is that he's arrived here to join us [as a shareholder]. We're very happy.”

Ronaldo's investment in Almería follows his recent $7.5 million purchase of a 10% stake in Pro2col Software through Herbalife, further expanding his business portfolio.