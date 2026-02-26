Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Greek Foreign Minister Gerapetritis

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis today to advance the U.S.-Greece strategic partnership. The leaders discussed expanding U.S.-Greece energy cooperation and commercial ties, promoting European defense and regional security, and addressing illegal migration.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.