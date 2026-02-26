Karan Wahi Says He Was 'Happy And Sad In A Second' Watching Nia Sharma's Risky Move

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi had everyone on the edge of their seats as he vividly described a heart-stopping moment involving Nia Sharma during the finale task of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Nia took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a video from Aly Goni's iftar dinner. In the clip, Karan painted a dramatic picture of the high-risk challenge while having a conversation with the actress and other friends, including Karan Kundrra.

Comparing different levels of risk-taking, he said that while most people would stay 15 feet away from a gorge to remain safe and daredevils might go 10 feet close, those“in love with death” would stop at two feet, and then comes Nia.”

He was heard saying: "Toh log na agar agar left main khaayi hai toh log kehete hai main 15 feet dur rahun ga safe daredevils kehete hai 10 feet jinke maut se pyaar hai woh 2 feet and then comes Nia."

He went on to reveal that Nia's car tyre was barely“15 millimetres” away from the edge of the gorge, leaving him torn between excitement and panic.

“I am not exaggerating, this Nia's left tyre was 15 millimeters away from that... In a span of a second was happy and sad. I was happy that i won yeh toh khaayi mai gir jaayegi and then I realized yeh toh khaayi main gir jaayegi.... Toh show hi khatam hojayega,” he added.

Karan recalled how the actress pulled off a sharp right turn in a“micro-mini second” and completed the stunt with ease.

“Micro mini second main isne aesa right turn maara hai... and then I was like yeh araam se chadegi... Nia main pata nahi kya rocket aaya and said 'sir done',” he added.

Reacting to Wahi's animated narration, Nia shared the video and playfully called it his“version” of the finale task.

Nia Sharma captioned the video:“Karan Wahi's version of our khatron ke khiladi finale task! Thoda exaggerated that but how you narrated it made it so fun, and I won it, btw. Karan Wahi you're a narrator hands down.

It was in 2020, when Nia and Karan participated Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. Karan Wahi was the runner-up.