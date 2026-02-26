Allahabad HC To Hear Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court to Hear Bail Plea

A key hearing in connection with Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is scheduled to take place here on Friday at the Allahabad High Court. The seer has moved an anticipatory bail application seeking protection from arrest in connection with a sexual harassment case registered at Jhunsi police station.

As per the court's fresh cause list dated February 27, the matter has been listed at serial number 142 and is slated to be taken up in Court No. 72. The case will be heard by a single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha.

New Allegations Surface from Complainant

New allegations have surfaced in the case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, with complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari claiming that several individuals, including senior ashram functionaries and VIPs, were involved in the alleged misconduct with young disciples.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Brahmachari made a series of serious claims, asserting that the alleged misconduct extended beyond the main accused.

Case Background: POCSO Court Orders FIR

The allegations come after a Special POCSO Court in Prayagraj ordered an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand and others over alleged sexual abuse of minors. The court has directed the police to conduct a fair and independent investigation, protecting the victims' identity and dignity.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has denied the allegations, claiming they are fabricated to harm him and Sanatan Dharma. Referring to locations including Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, Brahmachari alleged that incidents occurred at religious premises such as Vidyamath. Additional accusations were directed at certain ashram office-bearers.

There has been no immediate response from Swami Avimukteshwaranand or the other individuals named in connection with these claims.

The development comes after an FIR was registered at Jhunsi Police Station following directions from ADJ (Rape and POCSO Special Court) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia. The order was passed on an application filed under Section 173(4) by Ashutosh Brahmachari, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya. (ANI)

