Andrew Poe

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-26 10:05:21
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Social and Political Thought, Australian Catholic University
Andy Poe is a political theorist whose research interests include democratic theory, forms of protest, political violence, and law and society. He is the author most recently of Political Enthusiasm: Partisan Feeling and Democracy's Enchantments. His current research explores police violence in democracies.

  • –present Associate Professor of Social and Political Thought, Australian Catholic University
  • 2010 University of California, San Diego, PhD Political Science

