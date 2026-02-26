Andrew Poe

Andy Poe is a political theorist whose research interests include democratic theory, forms of protest, political violence, and law and society. He is the author most recently of Political Enthusiasm: Partisan Feeling and Democracy's Enchantments. His current research explores police violence in democracies.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.