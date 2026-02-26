Sandra Kleier Announces Special Amazon Flash Sale Of“Sepsis Warrior”

MENAFN - GetNews) Sandra Kleier, a sepsis survivor and registered nurse, is offering a limited-time Amazon flash sale for her new book, Sepsis Warrior: My Journey of Hope and Healing After Battling Sepsis 13 Times. This book shares her personal and powerful story.







In her memoir and survivor's guide, Kleier tells the story of her multiple battles with sepsis, two times in septic shock, and one experience on a ventilator. Sepsis Warrior offers practical advice and emotional support for survivors, caregivers, and healthcare professionals dealing with the challenges that follow sepsis.

Each year, sepsis impacts millions of people around the world. Many survivors continue to struggle with physical, mental, and emotional issues after leaving the hospital. Kleier's book tackles these challenges directly, explaining Post-Sepsis Syndrome, the ICU experience, recovery steps, and why better education is needed for both the public and healthcare workers.

“This book is for every survivor who feels alone after leaving the hospital,” says Kleier.“You survived. Now it's time to reclaim your life, your voice, and your purpose.”

Inside the book, readers will find:



Easy-to-understand explanations of sepsis stages and important warning signs

Real stories about ICU trauma and what long-term recovery looks like

Advice for dealing with Post-Sepsis Syndrome

Support and encouragement for families helping loved ones recover Inspiration to get involved in advocacy and community support

The book includes a foreword by Megan Jones, Director of Community Education and Support at Sepsis Alliance. It also shows why survivor-led education and teamwork between patients and healthcare providers matter.

Sepsis Warrior is now available at a special discount for a limited time. Don't miss your chance to get a copy before the sale ends:

​ About Sandra Kleier

Sandra Kleier is an RN of 34 years, now medically retired post-sepsis. She and her husband, Ron, live on a 16-acre farm in rural Kansas with their three dogs and 14 cats. She's a caregiver for her live-in mother with vascular dementia.

​Sandra serves as Treasurer on her local Township board and Treasurer for the Wellsville High School Class of 1981 Scholarship Committee. She volunteers for Sepsis Alliance Connect by facilitating a Sepsis Support Group for Sepsis Survivors via Zoom. Sandra has participated in several panels for webinars for sepsis survivors and healthcare professionals through Sepsis Alliance.

​In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her six children and 13 grandchildren. She also enjoys reading, doing crafts, gardening, and relaxing under a shade tree in the hammock chairs.