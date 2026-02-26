Maná 2026 Concert Tickets: Discounted Online Deals Promo Code Savings Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Maná rocks on with Vivir Sin Aire Tour in 2026! Latin rock legends hit UBS Arena (Belmont Park/Elmont NY, Feb 27), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, Feb 28), MGM National Harbor (DC, Mar 6), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, Mar 7), Kia Center (Orlando, Mar 20), Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, Mar 22), Kaseya Center (Miami, Mar 27-28), State Farm Arena (Atlanta, Apr 3) & more through November (Toyota Center Houston Nov 6, Moody Center Austin Nov 8)."Maná extends their epic Vivir Sin Aire Tour into 2026! North American arena run starts February 27 at UBS Arena (Belmont Park/Elmont, NY), then Barclays Center (Brooklyn, Feb 28), MGM National Harbor (DC, Mar 6), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, Mar 7), Kia Center (Orlando, Mar 20), Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, Mar 22), Kaseya Center (Miami, Mar 27-28), State Farm Arena (Atlanta, Apr 3), and more through November (Toyota Center Houston Nov 6, Moody Center Austin Nov 8).

Iconic Mexican rock band Maná continues their massively successful Vivir Sin Aire Tour into 2026, bringing their legendary blend of Latin rock, reggae, and socially conscious anthems to arenas across North America! Fresh off sold-out 2025 shows and with 19 new dates added, Fher Olvera (vocals), Alex González (drums), Sergio Vallín (guitar), and Juan Calleros (bass) deliver timeless hits like "En el Muelle de San Blas," "Oye Mi Amor," "Labios Compartidos," "Rayando el Sol," and "Clavado en un Bar" in high-energy, environmentally themed performances.

The 2026 leg kicks off February 27, 2026, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park/Elmont, NY, and extends through November with major stops including Barclays Center (Brooklyn, Feb 28), MGM Grand National Harbor (Washington, DC, March 6), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia, March 7), Kia Center (Orlando, March 20), Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, March 22), Kaseya Center (Miami, March 27-28), State Farm Arena (Atlanta, April 3), and more-plus later dates like Toyota Center (Houston, Nov 6) and Moody Center (Austin, Nov 8). Expect powerful live sets celebrating over 30 years of boundary-breaking music.

Vivir Sin Aire Tour 2026 Key Dates (North America Highlights)



February 27, 2026 – Belmont Park/Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

February 28, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

March 6, 2026 – National Harbor/Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM Grand National Harbor

March 7, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

March 20, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

March 22, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

March 27, 2026 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

March 28, 2026 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

April 3, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

April 4, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum (Additional dates include San Juan, PR (Coliseo de Puerto Rico, April 9); Anaheim, CA (Honda Center, June 5-6); Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Morrison, CO); T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas); Acrisure Arena (Palm Desert); Allstate Arena (Rosemont/Chicago); Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Oct 17); Intuit Dome (Los Angeles, Sept 18-19); Toyota Center (Houston, Nov 6); Moody Center (Austin, Nov 8); and more through November.)

Don't miss Maná's electrifying 2026 shows-secure your discounted tickets online today at CapitalCityTickets and apply promo code CITY10 for the best savings. ¡Vive sin aire con Maná-rock en español at its finest!