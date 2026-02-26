Ratio Watches Launches The Street Racer Chronograph A Limited Edition Collection Built For The Competitive Spirit

MENAFN - GetNews) The Singaporean watch brand enters the racing arena with a mecha-quartz-powered flyback chronograph, a 200m water-resistant timepiece inspired by the raw thrill of street racing.







Singaporean watch brand, Ratio Watches, has officially launched its newest collection: the Ratio Street Racer Chronograph. Available now as a limited edition release at $199 USD for the first 600 pieces, the Street Racer marks the brand's first dedicated racing chronograph-a watch built around one idea: the unshakeable human drive to compete.

Street Racer: Where Man Meets Machine

Every Ratio collection starts with a piece of the human adventure. The Freediver series was born from the ocean. The Skysurfer drew from the skies. The Quest was built for overland exploration. With the Street Racer, Ratio turns its attention to something more primal: competition itself.

Street racing occupies a unique space in motorsport culture. It isn't a widely covered billion-dollar team and infrastructure. It's something rawer. At its core, street racing is about a driver, a machine, and a stretch of road-stripped down to the essentials. The cars are built by hand, tuned in garages, tested on public streets. The driver doesn't just operate the car; they understand it. Every gear change, every brake point, every cornering angle is a decision made in fractions of a second. It's a sport where human instinct and mechanical precision have to work together or not at all.

That tension-between man and machine, between calculation and instinct-is what Ratio wanted to capture in this watch. The Street Racer isn't a fashion piece with a racing theme stuck on top. It's a chronograph designed from the ground up to reflect what competition actually feels like: fast, precise, and built to perform under pressure.

Hybrid Precision: The VK64 Mecha-Quartz Movement

At the heart of the Street Racer sits the VK64 mecha-quartz caliber-a hybrid movement that pairs quartz timekeeping accuracy with a mechanical chronograph module. The result is a watch that ticks with the reliable precision of quartz but operates its chronograph with the smooth, sweeping second hand of a mechanical movement.

For a racing-inspired chronograph, this matters. The VK64 delivers 1/5-second chronograph resolution with a central sweep hand that moves fluidly rather than ticking in steps. Start, stop, and reset actions are crisp and mechanical in feel. But unlike a fully mechanical chronograph, there's no power reserve anxiety, no daily winding, and no accuracy drift. The movement holds time to within approximately 20 seconds per month-a level of precision that most mechanical chronographs simply cannot match at this price point.

A Stronghold Of Powerful Features: For More Than Just Style

Ratio has always built watches that go beyond dress-watch durability, and the Street Racer is no exception. The 42mm case is machined from 316L stainless steel-surgical grade, corrosion-resistant, and tough enough for daily roughhousing. It's topped with domed sapphire glass featuring anti-reflective coating, which does two things: it protects the dial from scratches that mineral glass wouldn't survive, and it kills the glare that can make a watch unreadable in bright conditions.

Water resistance is rated at 200 meters, backed by a screw-down crown that seals the case under pressure. This is significantly above what most racing chronographs offer, and it means the Street Racer is genuinely versatile-equally at home on a boat, in the rain, or at a poolside as it is on the street.

The caseback is solid and embossed with an image of a race car tearing through a city skyline-a subtle nod to the street racing narrative that runs through the entire collection.







Panda & Reverse Panda Styles: Dials That Work Day and Night

The Street Racer's dial is constructed from two layers of stainless steel, giving it a physical depth that catches light differently depending on the angle. The panda and reverse panda configurations are a classic racing chronograph move, and Ratio has executed them with applied markers and a tachymeter scale on the bezel for calculating speed over a known distance.

Sub-dials sit at 9 o'clock (60-minute chronograph counter) and 3 o'clock (24-hour time display), with a date window integrated into the layout. Hands and markers are coated in Swiss Super-LumiNova BGW9, and Ratio has gone further than most brands at this level by applying lume across the full face of the panda dial. The result is a watch that doesn't just glow in the dark-it remains fully legible. Minute markers, sub-dial indices, the tachymeter, and even the date window all remain visible in low light.

The collection comes in a wide range of dial colors: black, white, blue, red, and orange, along with two standout options in salmon and ice blue. Each variant sits on a jubilee-style bracelet with milled clasps-a finishing detail that signals Ratio's attention to the small things.

The Brand, The Story: Built on Adventure

The company designs and manufactures adventure-grade timepieces across dive, field, aviation, and racing categories. Known for delivering professional-level specifications at an appropriate value, Ratio has built a global community of enthusiasts who value performance, craftsmanship, and straightforward style. Ratio watches are available worldwide through the brand's e-commerce platform and through authorized retail partners in Singapore.

Over the years, Ratio has expanded from just dive watches (the Freediver series) into field watches (the Quest series), aviation-inspired pieces (the Skysurfer), GMT travel watches, and now, with the Street Racer, racing flyback-chronographs. Each collection is tied to a specific human adventure, and each watch is built to the specifications that adventure demands. It's an approach that has earned the brand a growing following among watch enthusiasts who prioritize substance over brand prestige.

Availability

The Ratio Street Racer Chronograph is available now as a limited edition release through their official website, , Amazon and select authorized retailers in Singapore. Given the limited production run, early interest has been strong, and it is recommended to secure a piece before stock is allocated.

